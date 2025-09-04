1 . Cleo

Say hello to our loveable lady Cleo. She does love meeting people and spending time with you but this needs to be done at her pace and slowly, she has displayed more nervousness around males here at the centre so new owners will need to be aware of this. She is now ready to have a calm home to call her own, she will need time and patience to build her confidence and trust, due to her needs at this time Cleo would be best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston