With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Cleo and Lewis.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Cleo
Say hello to our loveable lady Cleo. She does love meeting people and spending time with you but this needs to be done at her pace and slowly, she has displayed more nervousness around males here at the centre so new owners will need to be aware of this. She is now ready to have a calm home to call her own, she will need time and patience to build her confidence and trust, due to her needs at this time Cleo would be best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Tony Stark
Meet Tony Stark - a six-year-old black and white domestic shorthair. He is a fairly confident cat and is always happy to see you and likes to interact. He is happy to be picked up and cuddled and loves fuss! Tony has previously lived with children of primary school age. He could possibly live with a calm, cat-friendly dog. At this moment we believe he would be best as the only cat in the house. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Pebbles
Pebbles is 10 and has found herself with the RSPCA after her owner sadly passed away. Pebbles is still settling into cattery life but so far it seems as though she mostly enjoys a quiet life of sitting on her cat tower minding her own business! She would like to be the only pet in the home, with any children being 16+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Pepper Potts
Meet pretty four-year-old Calico cat Pepper Potts. She is quite a quiet girl who spends most of her time relaxing in her hidey bed. However when you come along and offer a fuss she happily gets up and comes to see you. She likes to rub up and down past your legs and be stroked. She can live with cat-savvy children aged 5+, and would need a home where she is the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Lewis
Lewis is a black and white, four-year-old, domestic short hair who arrived at the RSPCA after his owner sadly passed. He is very nervous and he will let you stroke him but he isn't overly keen on it. At the moment Lewis doesn't play with toys and when people are around he doesn't come out, however this may change once he is comfortable and settled in his new home.He will be looking for a quiet home with adults only, so he can have the calm environment with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Luna
Luna is a one-year-old energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's explorative, curious and absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and soft toys alike! Luna loves fuss and attention and will always appreciate a good scratch! At this moment in time, it is recommended she goes to a home with children no younger than 14 and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston