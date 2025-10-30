With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the dogs currently being cared for at the Preston and Blackpool branches that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Buddy, Lila and Memphis.
1. Lila
Lila arrived at the centre with another dog after their previous owner was no longer able to take care of them. Lila is a very sweet girl and very much a typical Frenchie. She is always excited to meet new people and loves going on walks with both staff and dog walkers along with playing with her toys in our paddocks but what Lila loves the most is having a good cuddle. Lila really enjoys being around people and will just happily sit for cuddles all day if you let her! | RSPCA
2. Buddy
Buddy arrived at the centre after being abandoned and left by his previous owners. Buddy is a very smart boy and needs outlets to keep his mind active and stimulated. He loves to play with his toys in the paddock and will even throw them around by himself, he also loves various types of enrichment. Buddy is a really good walker and is happy to have lots of sniffs. Buddy would need an active home environment with adopters who will be able to take him on lots of adventures as he is still a young lad who has a lot of energy that he needs to get out. | RSPCA
3. Nala
Nala is a larger than life girl who loves a good cuddle with the kennel staff. She has shown to be really friendly and loves to be around people, always wagging her tail when the kennel team talks to her and gives her fuss. She is a big girl with a lot of love to give and would love to be able to be in a home where she can stretch her legs on long walks but also cuddle up on the sofa with her new adopters. | RSPCA
4. Patch
Patch is a sweet young lad who arrived at the centre with his brother Dashy after their welfare needs were not being met. He is an excellent walker and loves being out and about. He would really benefit from a quiet adult only home, ideally in a quiet area with limited outside stimuli, where he can lounge about on the sofa and stretch his legs ou Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
5. Cleo
Say hello to our loveable lady Cleo. She does love meeting people and spending time with you but this needs to be done at her pace and slowly, she has displayed more nervousness around males here at the centre so new owners will need to be aware of this. She is now ready to have a calm home to call her own, she will need time and patience to build her confidence and trust, due to her needs at this time Cleo would be best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Luna
Luna is a one-year-old energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's explorative, curious and absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and soft toys alike! Luna loves fuss and attention and will always appreciate a good scratch! At this moment in time, it is recommended she goes to a home with children no younger than 14 and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston