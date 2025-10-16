4 . Cleo

Say hello to our loveable lady Cleo. Once she has gained your trust she is so loving and affectionate, sometimes all it takes is a handful of biscuits and introduction at a steady pace. Cleo knows basic commands and has played with toys but prefers human company, she settles well in areas and loves using a wobble kong to play with and get her treats from, she will spend ages with these so may be a useful addition to have in her future home. She would suit an adult-only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston