He is due to perform at Joe Longthorne Theatre on Blackpool’s North Pier for four shows, in July, August, September and October.

The funny man is a regular performer in Blackpool and his shows are well attended by fans.

But there were no laughs from protesters in Morecambe when 59 people signed a petition slamming him as “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic”.

Chubby Brown is set for shows at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on North Pier. His show at The Platform venue in Morecambe was cancelled

His comedy show there, scheduled for Friday, August 19 at The Platform, was axed by Lancaster City Council after it was informed of the petition against his visit.

The petition called for the 77 year old to be banned from the council-run venue because of his controversial material.

In turn, the funnyman’s team blasted the protesters as “snowflakes”.

The theatre on North Pier

The incident highlights the growing split between old school acts which don’t shy away from controversial views and, on the other hand, a growing sensitivity over material deemed offensive or ‘none-inclusive’.

The petition says: “He is infamous for his insulting comedy. Parts of his act are outwardly racist, homophobic, and misogynistic.

“Allowing him to perform when many residents are from communities that his humour denigrates is wholly unacceptable and morally bankrupt.”

Mark Davies, chief executive of Lancaster City Council, said: “We understand this decision will disappoint some people, but we are proud to be a fair, diverse and inclusive organisation and do not believe Mr Brown’s shows are compatible with these values.

“All ticket holders will be contacted and offered a full refund.”

In response, Mr Brown’s tour manager Ritchie Hoyle took to the comedian's Facebook page to express his frustration with the Council and hitting out at ‘snowflake/woke culture’.

He said: “The council in their wisdom have listened to 59 people who signed a so called petition against Chubby performing in august at The Platform.Yet again ignoring the thousands who support Chubby’s right to perform.”

The council faced a backlash for Chubby Brown fans, while one posted: “I'm no fan of Chubby Brown, I can take him or leave him to be honest but this is a great way to create division and resentment.”