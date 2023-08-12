Former Eastenders star and broadcaster Ross Kemp is heading to the Fylde coast next month.

Ross is touring the UK for a series of book signings for his memoir, Take Nothing for Granted – Tales from an Unexpected Life.

The book signing event has been organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth on Clifton Street, which has been arranging visits by top authors for many years.

The session takes place at Fylde Rugby Club, Lytham on Wednesday September 27 at 12.30pm (doors open at noon).

Ross Kemp and inset, the cover of his new book. Main picture: Getty Images

Other authors also appearing at the venue next month include TV presenter Julia Bradbury on Monday September 18, for her book Walk Yourself Happy, and bestselling author and ex-politician Jeffrey Archer on Thursday September 28 with new novel Traitors Gate.

Ross Kemp’s book

Ross, 59, who played hardman Grant Mitchell in the London-based soap, is also known for fronting hard-hitting documentaries about subjects ranging from violent street gangs to Somali pirates and a notorious prison in Afghanistan.

His book features a collection of heartfelt, hilarious and candid life stories.

From his childhood in Essex, where he used to pretend the woods and irrigation ditches in the fields behind his house were the Amazon rainforest, to finding himself travelling through the real thing thirty years later, his life has taken many twists and turns.

Through it all he says there has been no plan, no roadmap, no strategy.

Getting lost at sea to setting a sacred island on fire, auditioning for his part on EastEnders to filming in active war zones across the world, the tales are, by turn, heart-warming, hilarious and hard-hitting.