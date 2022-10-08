Now in it’s 10th year, the five-mile walk along the promenade from Bispham tram stop to Starr Gate in Blackpool helped raise money for the cancer charity’s silver jubilee Guiding Light Appeal.

Although a grand total is still being counted, the much needed funds will help bring SGRT – surface guided radiotherapy treatment to the Royal Preston Hospital.

The equipment has now started to arrive at the centre and will be installed over the coming weeks.

READ MORE:

Rosemere Cancer Centre undertakes all radiotherapy for the whole of Lancashire and South Cumbria so treats approximately 240 patients a day five days a week.

SGRT, which uses a beam guiding near infra-red light system, will benefit every one of them and all future radiotherapy patients.

With thanks to Crescent Moon Productions.

1. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk the Lights in Blackpool This little girl and her family joined the walk. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk the Lights in Blackpool From left: Ben Norris, Kirsty McKenzie, Mick Norris, Alison Norris, Tom Norris, Lynsey Norris and James Norris. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk the Lights in Blackpool The Lawton family celebrate arriving back at Sharples Hall after a blustery and sometimes wet walk Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk the Lights in Blackpool The Warren family reach Sharples Hall Photo: UGC Photo Sales