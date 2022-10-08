Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk the Lights sees hundreds descend on Blackpool pavements
Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk the Lights fundraiser took place yesterday evening with more than 300 people in attendance.
Now in it’s 10th year, the five-mile walk along the promenade from Bispham tram stop to Starr Gate in Blackpool helped raise money for the cancer charity’s silver jubilee Guiding Light Appeal.
Although a grand total is still being counted, the much needed funds will help bring SGRT – surface guided radiotherapy treatment to the Royal Preston Hospital.
The equipment has now started to arrive at the centre and will be installed over the coming weeks.
Rosemere Cancer Centre undertakes all radiotherapy for the whole of Lancashire and South Cumbria so treats approximately 240 patients a day five days a week.
SGRT, which uses a beam guiding near infra-red light system, will benefit every one of them and all future radiotherapy patients.
With thanks to Crescent Moon Productions.