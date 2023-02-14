Cupid’s arrow is very rusty in the famously creepy Blackpool attraction because couples are banned from entering the Dungeon, unless they insult their partner in front of the

other peasants in line!

The dungeons are making a stand, supporting the strong individuals, otherwise known as singletons, this valentines as love is certainly not in the air at this Fylde coast visitor spot.

Romance is dead on Valentine's Day at Blackpool Tower Dungeon

Meg Shelton, the Dungeon’s resident witch, said: “Disgusting and sickly couples are not welcome, anyone who wears a wedding ring or is seen holding hands with their loved one, will not be allowed to enter!”

Aaron Edgar, head of operations at The Blackpool Tower, said: “We’re all about the Hex appeal rather than the sex appeal.”

The attraction, which reopened for the 2023 season on February 4, brings together an amazing cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes, and a ride in an exciting walkthrough experience.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon's witch, Meg Shelton (Katie Free)

Visitors are assailed by a rich attack of the senses with experiences they can see, hear, touch, smell and feel, with many scary and gruesome characters played by actors.

Characters include the Torturer, as well as real life figure Meg Shelton, dubbed the Witch of Woodplumpton, and a host of other scary individuals.

Just don’t expect them to be at their best when it comes to romance!