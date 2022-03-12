Wayne Paulo, 73, of Neville Avenue, is currently displaying some of his dramatic photos at Cleveleys Library on West Drive, until the first week of April.

And he will follow that with a slot at Anchorsholme Library, on Luton Road , from April 9 until the end of that month.

Apart from photos depicting the drama of matches in Europe and Super Bowl finals in America, Wayne captured striking images of famous stars attending the events, such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Prince and Beyoncé.

Wayne Paulo with one of his photos, depicting the Rolling Stones

His images have appeared in numerous publications but this is the first time they have been shown together in a display of this kind.

Wayne said: “I was lucky enough to attend some of the biggest matches in the NFL, and they were always spectacular occasions.

"The matches last three hours long and as a spectacle I always found them fascinating.

"I loved my job and it was a real privilege to do it.

"I hope the exhibition captures the excitement of those events.

"I would travel to big cities like Rome, Barcelona and Berlin, and to American cities such as Miami, Jacksonville, Detroit and Tampa for the Superbowl events.

"I’ve also written a book about my experiences.”

Now retired, Wayne is a member of North Fylde Photographic Society.

He says “it is good to get these photos there and it is publicity for the club, we are hoping to see more members because of it.”

Wayne has certainly led a varied life.

He was born into a circus family and was a bareback rider at Blackpool Tower Circus when he was younger.

Later he became a professional singer, mostly in the Country and Western style. and even released a couple of albums.

Wayne was always a keen photographer and took photos of the Fylde Falcons, the American football team on the Fylde coast.

This eventually led to him getting the NFL job.