Roll our the barrels as Fleetwood Beer Festival is all set for return

This celebration of real ale and cider has been staged at the town's Marine Hall by the Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for almost 40 years

After last year's blip, the organisers want to ensure the latest edition of the event, to be staged in February next year, will be a welcome return but say it will be a little smaller in scale.

Gary Levin, festival organising committee chairman, said “Having missed last year’s festival, it’s great to be able to announce that we’re back.

"The festival, our 39th, will be slightly scaled back from previous years, to mean that there is a little more space to circulate due to Covid.

"However, we’ll still have a range of well over 100 real ales, ciders and perries from our local favourites to some of the best, unsung producers in the UK.

"Our ordering team are already talking to suppliers about what they can get and we’re looking forward to offering our best range of drinks ever.

"Our team of volunteers are ready and raring to go.

"We know many of our regulars who come year after year can’t wait to return and it’s always one of the main purposes of the festival to introduce new visitors be the wonderful world of beer and cider."

Rick Pickup, Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre branch chairman, said: “After the hard couple of years that many brewers, cider and perry makers have had, it is really important for us to provide them with whatever support we can.

"That’s why we are so happy to be able to announce that we’re restart the festival.

"We also hope that visitors to Fleetwood for the festival will also take time to support a local pubs or two.

"Pubs are the heart and soul of many British communities and it’s important that we don’t lose them."

The 39th Fleetwood Beer & Cider Festival will run from Thursday February 10 to February to Saturday February 12 at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood.

Each day's sessions will run between Noon and 11pm.

There will be a range of over 100 real ales, ciders and perries and there will also be a gin bar and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.

A selection of hot and cold food will be available throughout the festival.

Thursday evening will be the traditional quiet evening, with live music on both Friday (New World Dawn) and Saturday (to be confirmed) evenings.

Tickets cost £10 and include entrance, a refundable glass and a starter pack of tokens.

Further details will be posted on the CAMRA branch website and social media pages., blackpool.camra.org.uk, and on the Fleetwood Beer & Cider Festival 2022