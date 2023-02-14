The Rocky Horror Show 50th anniversary tour opened at Blackpool Grand last night (Feb 13, 2023) and the cast took a special bus ride along the prom to celebrate.

The gang travelled in an open-top heritage bus – fully dressed in theatrical costumes and make-up.

They even danced the Time Warp on the Comedy Carpet, on their Valentine’s Day journey along the prom.

"For a show to run this long and be more current and relevant today than ever is amazing. It’s great to be a part of this,” said the cast members.

Audiences are encouraged to dress up and interact during the show - as they did on opening night.

The Rocky Horror Show is running all week until Saturday February 18, 2023.

Tickets are available to book now via the Blackpool Grand Theatre website or you can call the box office on 01253 290 190.

1 . The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Pictured is Stephen Webb as Dr Frank-N-Furter The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Pictured is Stephen Webb as Dr Frank-N-Furter Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

