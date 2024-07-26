Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well known rockstar and DJ has announced he will be performing an intimate DJ set in Lancashire in September.

Clint Boon, of Inspiral Carpets fame, will be playing four hours of the best records ever made at Chew’s Yard in Preston on Saturday September 14, from 8pm.

Who is Clint Boon?

65-year-old Clint Boon has been the Inspiral Carpets’ keyboard player, vocalist and songwriter since the rock band’s formation in 1985.

Clint’s work with the Inspiral Carpets - who are seen as one of the definitive ‘Madchester’ bands alongside Happy Mondays, James and The Stone Roses - has taken him around the world several times and resulted in many hit singles and five highly acclaimed studio albums.

Clint Boon will be playing a DJ set at Chew's Yard in Preston on Saturday September 14.

As well as gigging across the UK and internationally, the band played at Preston's Guild Hall in April 1991 and more recently at the Lytham Festival in July 2024.

Speaking of his latest performance at Lytham, Clint said: “Playing at this year’s Lytham Festival was something of a career highlight. I still have a vivid memory of being in the back of my mum and dad’s car as we drove past the old windmill in the late 1960s! To share the stage, next to the windmill, all these years later, with such amazing acts, James, Johnny Marr, The Magic Numbers, was such a huge privilege. The audience on the day were incredible. Thanks to all who came for making us feel so welcome.”

2024 also marks Clint’s 49th year as a DJ having set up a mobile disco business in 1975 at the age of 15.

He was the resident weekly Saturday night DJ at Manchester’s South Nightclub for over 20 years, the longest-running weekly club night residency in the city and he still DJs around the UK and internationally.

What has the star said about his Preston show?

Clint said: “As soon as I stepped into Chew’s Yard, I knew it was the perfect place for me to do one of my DJ sets. To say it had only been open a few weeks when I visited, the sense of community was inspiring. I’ve been a big fan of Christine Cort’s work over the years and what she and Ben Casey have created at the venue is a beautiful thing. See you on Saturday 14th September.

“It’s going to be a great night at Chew’s Yard, expect Indie, Manchester, Hip Hop, Northern Soul, Rave, 60s, 70s, 80s, Motown, Ska, Two Tone and more!”

Where can I buy tickets?