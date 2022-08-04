The Thatched House Golf Society returns for its third event in aid of Trinity Hospice at Poulton Golf Club on Breck Road, Poulton, on August 13.

Last year’s event – which had a black-tie theme – raised more than £27,000 for the Bispham-based hospice, which must raise at least £5m each year to keep going.

Event organiser Sean Lynden said: “The society has been going abroad for the past 25 years, and recently, in the last five or six years, we’ve been doing a golf day on the trip to raise money. The lads would get dressed up for the day and go around collecting money for us in Portugal or Spain.

Golfers at the Thatched House Golf Society's 2020 event

“When Covid-19 hit, we weren’t allowed to fly, so then I decided to do the golf day at Poulton Golf Club instead.

“Originally we had 22 teams, and we raised £16,000. We would only raise about £2,000 when we went abroad, so it was quite a big shock.

"The year after, in 2021 we went a little bit bigger because we had no Covid-19 restrictions, and we went from 22 teams to 41 teams.

"The first year we did cartoon characters – dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck. Last year we did it as a black tie event, with everyone wearing ballgowns and black suits. We had horrendous weather and rain. Everyone got wet. But we managed to raise £27,000.”

Golfers at the Thatched House Golf Society's 2021 event

The society hopes to raise at least £20,000 at this year’s event, which is set to be the biggest yet, with 45 teams already signed up.

Sean, whose father-in-law Tom Valentine was looked after by Trinity Hospice before he died of a brain tumour in 2005, said: “When he was in his bed there, he thought he was in a hotel.

“I think Trinity Hospice has touched everybody. If you don’t know somebody who has been looked after there, you probably know somebody who does.

“It costs so much money to run as a charity, so it’s down to people like us to go out of their way to raise money.

Golfers at the Thatched House Golf Society's 2020 event

"We’ve always given to Trinity Hospice and when the idea came about to do this event, we started with just six teams, and before we knew it it had grown to 20. Last year it really grew arms and legs and we had 41 teams, and this year we have 45.

“This year's theme is pop stars, so you've got to come in an Abba outfit or a Beatles oufit, whatever you want to be – but you have to play in a costume, and that's part of the fun of the game.”