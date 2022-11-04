Robots and other technology set to play key role in future of aerospace industry

BAE Systems, with plants at Warton and Samlesbury, and the RAF are exploring how fast jet support could be carried out smarter and faster using whatis termed transformative technologies as well as greener, sustainable solutions and digital twinning.

The aerospace company says the innovations will reduce costs, improve the availability of front line Typhoon fighter jets and, in the future, Tempest as well as possibly also being used to reduce fatigue and chance of injuries among support crews and improve the speed of maintenance on aircraft.

Among programmes being trialled are:

Trials of the new technology are ongoing.

Exoskeletons – allowing aircrew and maintenance teams to safely handle and articulate greater loads;

Autonomous co-bots – free-moving robots which could work in tandem with the exoskeleton users assisting with training and maintenance;

Augmented Reality headsets – allowing data to be visualised in new ways by offering aircraft maintainers hands-free access to technical publications and the capability to view a digital twin of the aircraft and its maintenance history;

Sustainable operations – delivering advanced synthetic training to pilots and aircrew whilst maximising use of renewable resources to help the RAF meet its target of net zero by 2040.

Nick Sharples, Head Of Technology delivery, Support and Training for BAE Systems Air, said: "Working with our partners to trial new technologies and solutions for future fast jet support helps us explore new ways of delivering leading-edge capabilities and value for money for our customers, whilst reducing environmental impact."