The late actor Robin Williams is renowned across the world, but did you know his link to Blackpool’s very own David Thewlis?

Robin, known from family favourites such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Flubber, Hook and Jumanji, was reportedly very keen to star in another popular film series ‘Harry Potter’.

The late American actor even expressed interest in the role of Remus Lupin who made his first appearance in the third film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

However the Good Will Hunting star never got this role as it instead went to Blackpool actor David, 60 – the former Highfield High School pupil went on to feature in five of the series’ films, leading to his wider recognition.

Left: late actor Robin Williams. Right: Blackpool born actor David Thewlis. Images: Getty

Why did David get the role over Robin?

Christoper Columbus, who directed the first two films, has admitted it was “difficult” to say no to Robin, but explained he had to due to a JK Rowling – that she wanted a British only cast.

In October 2021, Columbus told Total Film: "I had a conversation with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupin. It was very difficult for me to say ‘It’s all British. There’s nothing I can do.'”

A month later, in an interview with Insider, Columbus added: “Robin would have been brilliant. It would have been a different interpretation — I thought David Thewlis was great — but Robin would have been brilliant.”

Did Robin have another shot at the franchise?

Lupin was actually Robin’s second choice of a Harry Potter credit, having previously also asked Columbus if he could play the beloved gameskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, which instead went to the late Robbie Coltrane.

Explaining why Columbus had to say no, Janet Hirshenson, the casting director for the Harry Potter films, told the Huffington Post back in 2016: "Robin [Williams] had called [Chris Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes to anybody else, that’s for sure."

What’s the latest with David?

A new trailer for David’s latest series was released by Disney + at the end of last month; called ‘The Artful Dodger’, the show is a follow up to Oliver Twist with David playing the role of Fagin.