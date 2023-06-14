Blackpool resident Gill Hall says the surface should be prioritised because it is undignified for hearses, carrying coffins to funeral services, to have to negotiate their way through the bumpy drive up to the crematorium.

However, there seem to be some confusion over which authority is responsible for its upkeep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council, which oversees the crematorium and owns the land on which it stands, says roads authority Lancashire County Council is responsible for it.

The state of the driveway leading up to Carleton Crematorium has been slammed

However, County Hall says it is a private road and the responsibility is Blackpool’s.

Gill Hall, who has relatives in the cemetery, said: “I go there regularly to attend my father’s grave and nothing is being done.

"I would have thought that if any stretch of road needs to be levelled-off and well maintained, it is that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have vehicles trying to avoid bumping up and down, at an occasion like a funeral, is an absolute disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have approached both the councils and the worst affected area has just been marked up with white paint and then left.

"My car bottoms out every time I visit the cemetery, because you cannot avoid them

“It makes me wonder how funeral cars go when they attend for services – it is so undignified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “The road leading up to Carleton Cemetery and Crematorium is under the responsibility of Lancashire County Council (LCC).

"Earlier this month we became aware that the condition of the road had deteriorated, we reported this to LCC and within days the areas of concern had been marked up.”