Road surface leading up to Carleton Crematorium labelled a 'disgrace'

The road surfacing at the entrance to Carleton Crematorium has been slammed as a disgrace because of the problem with potholes.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool resident Gill Hall says the surface should be prioritised because it is undignified for hearses, carrying coffins to funeral services, to have to negotiate their way through the bumpy drive up to the crematorium.

However, there seem to be some confusion over which authority is responsible for its upkeep.

Blackpool Council, which oversees the crematorium and owns the land on which it stands, says roads authority Lancashire County Council is responsible for it.

The state of the driveway leading up to Carleton Crematorium has been slammedThe state of the driveway leading up to Carleton Crematorium has been slammed
The state of the driveway leading up to Carleton Crematorium has been slammed
However, County Hall says it is a private road and the responsibility is Blackpool’s.

Gill Hall, who has relatives in the cemetery, said: “I go there regularly to attend my father’s grave and nothing is being done.

"I would have thought that if any stretch of road needs to be levelled-off and well maintained, it is that one.

"To have vehicles trying to avoid bumping up and down, at an occasion like a funeral, is an absolute disgrace.

"I have approached both the councils and the worst affected area has just been marked up with white paint and then left.

"My car bottoms out every time I visit the cemetery, because you cannot avoid them

“It makes me wonder how funeral cars go when they attend for services – it is so undignified.”

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “The road leading up to Carleton Cemetery and Crematorium is under the responsibility of Lancashire County Council (LCC).

"Earlier this month we became aware that the condition of the road had deteriorated, we reported this to LCC and within days the areas of concern had been marked up.”

Lancashire County was looking into the matter.

