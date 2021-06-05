RNLI Blackpool called out to South Pier mission after midnight

Blackpool's RNLI volunteers were called out in the early hours of this morning to reports of a person in the water near South Pier.

By Richard Hunt
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 12:40 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 12:44 pm
Blackpool RNLI were called out last night

Both D class lifeboats launched and carried out a search from Starr Gate to Manchester Square, aided by HM Coastguard of Lytham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, Blackpool Police found the person safe and well elsewhere.

Blackpool RNLI stated: "Fortunately they were found safe and well."