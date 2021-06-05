RNLI Blackpool called out to South Pier mission after midnight
Blackpool's RNLI volunteers were called out in the early hours of this morning to reports of a person in the water near South Pier.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 12:40 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 12:44 pm
Both D class lifeboats launched and carried out a search from Starr Gate to Manchester Square, aided by HM Coastguard of Lytham.
However, Blackpool Police found the person safe and well elsewhere.
Blackpool RNLI stated: "Fortunately they were found safe and well."