It is now open and officially welcoming locals back to the pub after extensive road works in the village of Little Singleton have finally been completed this summer.

The new bypass around the village was built to help improve safety, reduce congestion and reduce the impact of traffic on the local community.

The pub, which was refurbished in 2022 during the roadworks, was given a complete transformation with changes to both the pub’s interior and exterior. Among the notable changes to the site were a refreshed beer garden and elegantly styled interiors.

Built in 1896, the pub was originally called the River Wyre Hotel and has a long history of attracting distinguished guests including King Edward VII and stars of 1940’s stage and screen Barry Barnes and Diana Churchill.

General Manager AlanaMorten said: “We know the roadworks have caused some inconvenience but now they have been completed we’re thrilled to let everyone in the area know that the pub is open and ready to welcome you all back.

“We can’t wait to continue serving our community and welcome both our regulars and first-time guests to experience everything the River Wyre has to offer. Hope to see you soon.”

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.

1 . River Wyre reopens after major refurbishment and roadworks hell The River Wyre pub has reopened after a major refurbishment and two years of roadworks hell. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . River Wyre reopens after major refurbishment and roadworks hell The roadworks caused a headache for customers in terms of accessing the pub. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . River Wyre reopens after major refurbishment and roadworks hell Locals can now access the pub devoid of roadworks. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . River Wyre reopens after major refurbishment and roadworks hell The gorgeous and spacious interior. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

5 . River Wyre reopens after major refurbishment and roadworks hell improvement work to 126 year-old pub included, new decor, relocation of the bar seating area, a newly created rear garden and completely revamped toilets, as well as the introduction of a new menu. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

6 . River Wyre reopens after major refurbishment and roadworks hell Built in 1896, the pub was originally called the River Wyre Hotel and has a long history of attracting distinguished guests including King Edward VII and stars of 1940’s stage and screen Barry Barnes and Diana Churchill. Photo: UGC Photo Sales