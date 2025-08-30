Rising talent shines bright at Blackpool Illuminations switch on

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Aug 2025, 15:03 BST

As well as the big names like Olly Murs and Toploader, the thousands of people in the crowd at this year’s Blackpool Illuminations switch on were treated to a special performance from some rising stars.

Blackpool Introduces showcased some of the best local talent with a range of performances.

The Illuminations are now shining nightly until 4 January, 2026, for another extended season.

The free light show features six miles of traditional festoons, tableaux and interactive features along the Promenade.

And see below for our gallery of stars of the future.

1. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

5. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

6. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces

Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:TalentBlackpool IlluminationsBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice