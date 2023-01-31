News you can trust since 1873
Rishi Sunak's fine for no seat belt on Blackpool journey commemorated with 'blue plaque'

Rishi Sunak’s seat belt indiscretion on a journey through Blackpool isn’t being allowed to be forgotten.

By Tony Durkin
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 3:39pm

The slip by the Prime Minister in not wearing a seat belt as he spoke on video while being driven from Blackpool Airport to Morecambe last month is commemorated by a creative ‘blue plaque’ placed on a lamp post on the route at Squires Gate Lane in the resort.

In the style of the English Heritage tributes which mark birth places, residences and achievements through history, the plaque close to the junction with Common Edge Road says “Rishi Sunak 19-1-23 – Received a fixed penalty notice for being filmed passing this spot in a car whilst not wearing a seatbelt”.

The plaque on Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool.,
Lancashire Police announced the day following the January 19 visit that it was fining the Prime Minister after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in the Instagram video, which was being filmed to promote the latest round of “levelling up” spending as he visited Lancashire.

Mr Sunak agreed to pay the fine and No 10 Downing Street issued an apology on his behalf.

The PM said afterwards: “Yes, I regret not wearing a seatbelt. It was a mistake and that is why I apologised straight away.”

The plaque is on the route from Blackpool Airport which the Prime Minister took on January 19.
