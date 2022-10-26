The news was greeted with delight by campaigners who fought a long campaign against the controversial fracking operation by Cuadrilla at Preston New Road near Little Plumpton.

There had been concern when his predecessor, Liz Truss, lifted the moratorium on fracking and said work could take place where there was local consent.

But this resulted in a backlash, in view of the risk of earth tremors linked to fracking and today (October 26) Mr Sunak said during Prime Minister’s Question Time that he would “stand by the manifesto” on maintaining the ban.

Anti-frackers are delighted at comments made by new PM Rishi Sunak

Nick Danby, of Frack Free Lancashire, said: “This has been a long drawn out fight for the community over the past 11 years and we’ve seen off two moratoriums.

"Common sense has prevailed and there were no grounds for lifting the moratorium in the first place.

"We would always fight this and the Government knows that. It’s excellent news.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner Danny Gross said: “This is a fantastic victory for common sense, the environment and local communities across the country who have stood up to the threat of fracking.

“The government must now focus on real solutions to the energy crisis including a street-by-street home insulation programme and developing the UK's huge potential of onshore wind and solar energy production.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said, who had opposed the fracking on Preston New Road, said: “The moratorium was triggered by a seismic event here in Fylde that was 251 times more powerful than the industry-agreed safe limit. It has always been my view the moratorium should not be lifted, I am pleased to hear the Prime Minister is in agreement.

“In recent weeks I have been fighting hard to ensure both Parliament and local people would have a say on fracking.

“Today's decision goes beyond that and is one I know will be broadly welcomed here in Fylde.

And Cat Smith, the Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “Last week Rishi Sunak voted against Labour's fracking ban, but this week his spokespeople tell us he is in favour of the temporary moratorium on fracking in the Conservative manifesto.