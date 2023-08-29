Ride the Lights is the annual traffic free way to preview the Illuminations by getting on your bike.

With the promenade closed to all other traffic, cyclists are free to enjoy the long stretch between Bispham tram station, at the junction with Red Bank Road, and Starr Gate, just days before the official switch-on celebrations.

Cyclists of all shapes and sizes will be riding cycles of all shapes and sizes - and the free event is open to all ages too, whether they are residents or visitors.

Rode the Lights 2023 is being staged in August

Some participants even get into the spirit by illuminating themselves in colour lights.

When is it event taking place?

Tonight’s event (Tuesday August 29) runs from 7pm and finishes at 10pm.

Just days later, Blackpool’s lights will officially come on the rest of the late season.

Mobility scooters are allowed to join in the fun of Blackpool's Ride the Lights

The famous Illuminations display will once again be extended by two months, shining nightly from September 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Make sure brakes work!

Organisers from Blackpool Council urge cyclists to use functioning bike lights and to make sure their brakes are in working order!

Cycle helmets are also advisable, in the event of anyone coming off their bikes.

Trams will also be running on the night, so participants are advised not to cycle on the tracks.

Access to the Pleasure Beach is at the North Gate, to cycle North to South only through the Park, with no access for pedestrians just cyclists. Rides will not be open during this time.

Cyclists can join the route at any point.

What road closures will be in place?

The Promenade will be closed for the full length of the Illuminations, usually between 6pm and 10pm on the night.

Traffic is diverted off the Promenade between Red Bank Road at Bispham and Squires Gate Lane at Blackpool South Shore.

Pennystone Road and Beaufort Avenue from Pennystone Road to Red Bank Road are also closed.

Traffic is diverted along Fleetwood Road, Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive, Waterloo Road and St Annes Road to Squires Gate Lane

Are mobility scooters allowed?

Mobility scooters are allowed and some people to choose to dress them up or festoon them safely with lights.