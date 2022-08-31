News you can trust since 1873
Ride The Lights 2022: Can you spot yourself? These were the scenes as hundreds of cyclists took to Blackpool Promenade

Hundreds of cyclists took to Blackpool Promenade for the annual Ride The Lights event, offering a look at the resort’s Illuminations three days before Friday’s big switch-on.

By Tony Durkin
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:05 pm

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is an extraordinary event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights?

“It’s a wonderful time for families to come together and enjoy one of the most iconic attractions in the land.”

Ride The Lights marks the start of the anticipated Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on January 2, 2023.

The switch-on this year will be performed by designer and TV personality Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen.

1. Ride the Lights 2022

Hundreds of cyclists took the opportunity to Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Ride the Lights 2022

There were plenty of eye-catching adaptations to bicycles for Ride the Lights

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Ride the Lights 2022

Nice swan! See what we mean about imaginative...

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Ride the Lights 2022

Some Ride the Lights participants were really inventive with their vehicles.

Photo: Daniel Martino

