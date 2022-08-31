Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is an extraordinary event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights?

“It’s a wonderful time for families to come together and enjoy one of the most iconic attractions in the land.”

Ride The Lights marks the start of the anticipated Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on January 2, 2023.

The switch-on this year will be performed by designer and TV personality Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen.

1. Ride the Lights 2022 Hundreds of cyclists took the opportunity to Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. Ride the Lights 2022 There were plenty of eye-catching adaptations to bicycles for Ride the Lights Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Ride the Lights 2022 Nice swan! See what we mean about imaginative... Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Ride the Lights 2022 Some Ride the Lights participants were really inventive with their vehicles. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales