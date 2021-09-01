Ride the Lights 2021: Hundreds turn out to ride along Blackpool's Promenade

Hundreds of cyclists received their own very special preview of the world-famous Illuminations for one-night only with six miles of the Promenade closed off to traffic for Ride The Lights.

Resort bosses promised a magical night for the event's return, which has been hugely popular for locals and tourists since the event was first founded in 2006.

The night comes before the official Switch On event, which will this year take place at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on September 3 - with Switch On star Shirley Ballas.

With lots of wacky outfits and special bicycle designs, can you spot yourself among out pictures?

1. This dog has come along for the ride

2. Scooby Doo!

3. Ride The Lights 2021