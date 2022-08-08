Revoe Park abuzz with introduction of hives and 140,000 bees

Two new hives were installed in the Revoe Community Garden off Central Drive last month thanks to funding from HeadStart Blackpool, which also allowed for the existing hive in the park – installed in 2018 – to be replaced.

The garden, which used to be a bowling green, was the first green space developed by the Blackpool Park Rangers six years ago using a lottery-funded budget provided by Blackpool Better Start.A spokesman for Blackpool Council’sparks service said: “Revoe is a perfect place to have a hive because it is a secure site to keep the bees and people in the community safe.“This project has been championed by the Park Rangers, who understand bees; importance and their crucial work.

"Keeping bees in the community garden is for two main reasons, environmental and educational benefits. Bees are responsible for pollinating around 80 per cent of flowering plants, making them invaluable for growing vegetables, fruits and crops. Some plants even rely on them as their only chance to bepollinated.

Park ranger supervisor Kara Dyson with the bees kept at Revoe Park Community Gardens

"The production of honey is a learning tool and an opportunity to demonstrate the incredible processes that take place outside and within a hive. The rangers encourage people to utilise ethically sourced bee products such as honey, propolis, and beeswax, and they only harvest them in small amounts for education.

"There is also a transportable hive, meaning that the hive can be transported offsite so the rangers can provide an educational bee experience anywhere in the local area, not just within the garden, allowing people to peek into the secret world of bees, giving an incredible insight into what bees do inside their hives.”

The new swarm, which was brought in this week, will help replenish the area’s dwindling bee population. The overall abundance of pollinators is thought to have declined in in England declined by 50 per cent between 1985 and 2005, according to the Royal Society of Biology.

To ensure the safety of the bees, the council’s park rangers took part in a course run by Blackpool and the Fylde Beekeepers Association, which is supporting the project.

This means the park rangers can confidently work with the bees and support the colonies through proper monitoring and upkeep of the hives.

The parks service said: “Volunteers and ranger session participants offer massive support to the care of the bees; without them, the Revoe Community Garden wouldn't be able to thrive in such a wonderful way. With the new, updated equipment, anyone hoping to get involved with the Revoe bees will be able to with ease.

"The bees in the Community Garden hold a special place in many people's hearts, and are a joy to observe and learn about; that said, beekeeping takes time and care. For now, we'll be focussing on the Revoe honeybees, and encouraging members of the community to come along and join in.”