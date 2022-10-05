It is a touching and thought-provoking account of impoverished family life in Liverpool in the Great Recession of the early 1930s and has sold copies galore over the years, with three further volumes of autobiography following

The stage adaptation by Rob Fennah, who knew the late author, affectionately and efficiently captures the atmosphere of the book and the times perfectly – and 90 years on from its setting, seems somehow sadly fitting with current budget concerns as it tours venues around the country this autumn, mainly in the North West.

Jenny Murphy is excellent throughout as Helen, the daughter forced to stay at home to look after her young siblings, while her parents seek work to keep the wolf from the door.

It’s ironic that Mark Moraghan, a Liverpool actor whose big TV break as Greg Shadwick in Brookside is still fondly recalled and who was one of the ‘Three Scousers’ on the Harry Enfield TV show, is the only adult male character in the cast without a Scouse accent, but he is compelling throughout as the ex-Army patriarch of the Forrester family.

Parry Glasspool, from TV’s Hollyoaks, is in good form as Helen’s brother Alan and several other brief roles, while Lynn Francis is a convincing and often moving mother.

The pace of the show, directed by Gareth Tudor Price is very impressive, with many of the cast of nine playing, very convincingly indeed, multiple roles,.

Particular praise to Roy Carruthers who shone in new few than nine different brief roles, ranging from a priest to a young boy, and Rob Hudson, portraying a similar number of characters.

Lynne Fitzgerald, Chloe MacDonald and Daniel Taylor complete the cast, also in multiple roles, and there are many amusing moments to lighten the generally gloomy situation.

You’ll have to be quick to see ‘Two Pence’ as it only continues at The Grand on Wednesday evening and at matinee and evening shows on Thursday, but it’s well worth catching.