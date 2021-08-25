Review: Hall together at last for a Wonder-ful debut night

More than two years after the most recent Lytham Festival and following Covid-related cancellations this year and last, WonderHall arrived in town in style.

The six-night musical extravaganza got off to a dazzling start, as probably the biggest turnout ever in the grounds of Lytham Hall revelled in the sounds of Anne-Marie and a memorable supporting bill featuring Samantha Harvey, Gracey, and Hrvy.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist, taking to the stage to rousing cheers just as darkness fell, summed up the feelings of surely everyone in the venue and the music business generally when he said it was such a relief to be back on stage again after 19 months.

Headliner Anne-Marie was in great form on WonderHall's opening night. Picture: Dave Nelson

WonderHall director Peter Taylor expressed similar feelings as he watched the thousands of eager concert-goers gradually fill up the lawn in front of the Hall, which looked majestic to the right of the stage.

All credit to him, promoting colleague Daniel Cuffe and all involved in a very well organised event at which the atmosphere among the audience of all ages, as relaxed as it was enthusiastic, was a highlight throughout.

Headliner Anne-Marie arrived to fireworks and set the event alight throughout her 75-minute set, packed with a glorious array of hits, climaxing with her chart-topping collaboration with Clean Bandit, Rockabye, the excellent 2002 and Friends, the title of which seemed fitting for the occasion, all of us finally in company again.

To quote the name of her latest album, the perfect Therapy after all those months of social restrictions.

Ticket holders for the remaining five evenings are in for a treat.

