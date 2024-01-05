Tributes have poured in for a retired Lancashire Police sergeant who has died after a battle with motor neurone disease.

The Lancashire Police Federation confirmed the death of Sgt Craig Blackwell in a post on Facebook yesterday (January 4).

Sgt Blackwell served with Lancashire Police until April 2022, and was diagnosed with MND in August of the same year.

The Federation confirmed Sgt Blackwell died on December 30 at Sue Ryder Hospice with his wife, Lynne, by his side.

His funeral will be held on January 22 at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Sgt Blackwell served with Lancashire Police until April 2022 (Credit: Lancashire Police Federation)

A statement from Lancashire Police Federation said: "It is with a heavy heart that Lancashire Police Federation has to inform our members that retired Sgt Craig Blackwell has passed away.

"Craig died peacefully at Sue Ryder Hospice on December 30 in the arms of his wife, Lynne.

"His family pass on their thanks for all the support, kindness, and generosity of colleagues and friends over what has been a truly difficult time.

"Memorial donations in Craig's name can be made to the Motor Neurone Disease Association."

Tributes flooded in following the news of his death.

One person wrote: "A lovely man, who was excellent at his job and so tragic he became unwell just after his retirement.

"Love to his wife and family at this difficult time."

Another added: "I can't put into words how terribly sad this is.

"Craig was such a great guy, a true gentleman, kind and honest.

"He was a rock to me when I worked alongside him, and an amazing officer.