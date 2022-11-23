Noel Gavin retired last year at the age of 65 after decades as a medic in his native Ireland and the UK, culminating in almost 30 years playing a key role in the growth of Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s cardiac unit, where he was an consultant anaesthetist intensive care specialist.

His novel, ‘Sh*t Happens’, written under the non-de-plume Gavin L James, is not medically-related at all and is set in and after the Vietnam War of the 60s and 70s. He wrote as a diversion during the Covid pandemic, when his days at work entailed stints on the medical front line, but says he had had the story in mind for several years.

It was picked up by a publisher and has since gone on to be made available in the States, to encouraging reviews, one of which said: “I enjoyed almost every bit of this brilliant book. This amazingly insightful story included all the stereotypes of the 1970s, and the author's insightful touch was admirable.

Former Blackpool Victoria Hospital consultant Noel Gavin with his debut novel

"Furthermore, the author's ability to understandably tell such a complicated story with so many characters was fabulous.

"Readers who have lived their childhood during the years of the Vietnam War will especially enjoy this book.

Noel, who lives in St Annes, said he he is especially pleased the book has gone down well in the States and is planning a sequel.

"It’s just a story I had in my mind which I wanted to write and I’m really pleased with how it has turned out,” he said.

"My earliest memories of TV are of news reports from Vietnam the conflict has always interested me.

"I also spent some time in the States as a student and was familiar with the effect the war had on those returning after service.

"I hope everyone enjoys the story. I enjoyed writing it during the pandemic and I’m pleased with the way it has been received, with the reviews from the States especially pleasing considering it is set there.”

