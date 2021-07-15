Retired Blackpool mechanic celebrates his 100th birthday

William Broadley with son, Wayne Broadley and daughter Lynn Moore at home celebrating his 100th birthday

“There is no such thing as old age!”

That was the message from centenarian William Broadley when he clocked up his 100th year.

He celebrated his milestone birthday with a garden party at his home in Carleton, where he was visited by friends and family who were determined to make the special occasion one to remember.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Broadley meets Prince Charles at the VE70 celebrations

Born in Devonshire Road to a family of five children, William was well known locally in the motor industry, where he worked as a mechanic until he was 70.

He served his apprenticeship at Brimelows in Poulton, initially mending bicycles when he was 14. Throughout his career he worked at Imperial Garage on Dickson Road, Halfway Garage and Clover Leaf Garage at Squires Gate earning a reputation as a first class mechanic. He was able to fix those problems that others couldn’t.

During the Second World War he served with 14th Army - The Forgotten Army - in India and Burma.

And in 2015, when the nation marked the 70th anniversary of VE Day, William travelled to London where he proudly met Prince Charles.

He was also a keen darts and dominoes player and played for many years at the Shovels on Common Edge Road. In fact he continued dominoes until well into his nineties with friends at the Newton Arms, until his eyesight declined. He is now registered blind.