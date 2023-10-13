Proposed new measures could be brought in to stop motorhomes being parked overnight along the promenade at Lytham and St Annes.

Although there are no issues with motorhome users who use the designated parking bays, there have been numerous complaints about owners who turn up and park up on the prom.

The new traffic regulation order would prevent motor caravans from waiting on the roadside along the promenade and on some adjoining roads between 6pm to 8am, as well as introducing other parking amendments to address concerns raised by residents.

Lancashire County Council, as the upper-tier authority for the county, are responsible for implementing and enforcing on-street parking regulations in Fylde.

New parking rules could be brought in to restrict motorhomes parking up on the prom overnight in Lytham and St Annes

These new proposals emerged from discussions between Fylde Council and Lancashire County Council over concerns raised by Lytham St Annes residents and business owners.

Coun Michelle Morris, Fylde Council’s lead member for customer & operational services, said: “The majority of the motorhome visitors we receive in Fylde are perfect guests, and I would like to emphasise that they are still very welcome to stay overnight in the motorhome car park bays designated for this purpose.

“These new proposals would help keep the promenade and its environs in excellent condition for all while continuing to provide a place for motorhomes in Lytham St Annes.”

New provision for motorhome overnight parking was recently introduced in designated bays on Fairhaven Road Car Park as part of an 18-month trial.

It added to the existing motorhome overnight parking bays available at the St Pauls Avenue, St Annes Swimming Pool, North Promenade, and North Beach Car Parks.

The County Hall proposals to restrict motor homes parking up have been welcomed by Carnegie ward members, Coun Cheryl Little and Coun Susan Fazackerley.

The pair have fought long and hard as representatives of one of the areas most affected by the proliferation of motor homes parking for considerable periods of time on roadsides.

Coun Fazackerley said: “We are very aware of the problems this has caused to our residents and hope the proposals will encourage motor home owners to use the increased facilities available at a very small cost in our sea front car parks.”

Members of the public may make representations or objections in writing before November 9 2023.

