Restaurants in Blackpool and Fylde given new food hygiene ratings

Two restaurants and a bar have been given new food hygiene ratings out of five.
By Emma Downey
Published 30th Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Nensho Men

Japanese restaurant Nensho Men, Abingdon Street Market 16-20 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Two restaurants and a bar in Blackpool and Fylde have been given new food hygiene ratings out of five
It means that of Blackpool's 307 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 194 (63 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Buraq Express Limited

Indian restaurant Buraq Express Limited, 7 Blackpool Road, Kirkham, has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fylde's 161 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Talbot Club

The Talbot club/pub, at 46 Milbourne Street, Blackpool, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 64 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

