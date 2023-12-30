Restaurants in Blackpool and Fylde given new food hygiene ratings
Nensho Men
Japanese restaurant Nensho Men, Abingdon Street Market 16-20 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
It was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Blackpool's 307 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 194 (63 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Buraq Express Limited
Indian restaurant Buraq Express Limited, 7 Blackpool Road, Kirkham, has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
It was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fylde's 161 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Talbot Club
The Talbot club/pub, at 46 Milbourne Street, Blackpool, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
It was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Blackpool's 64 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.