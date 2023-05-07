The folk of Galloway Road decked the street with red, white and blue bunting, as well as Union flags, and even crowned their own street king and queen – residents Dave and Susan Pearce.

Dave was handed the crown by Christine Riley, who had received the purple and gold head piece as the street’s longest established resident last year, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Gazette reporter Dave and wife Sue are the street’s second-longest established residents.

The street party on Galloway Road, Fleetwood, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

The party was organised by a special street party committee and the event included a bouncy castle, children’s football, karaoke and a throw-the-sponge stocks, as well as food for all.

Resident Adam Diver, one of the organisers of the party, said: “It’s been brilliant for all of us in the street to celebrate this historic occasion together – we all chipped in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Pearce with husband Dave, who had the purple and gold crown bestowed on him as the street's second- longest established resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad