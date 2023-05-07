News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
6 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
7 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
9 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Residents on this Fleetwood street all chipped in for unforgettable street party to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III

Residents on a Fleetwood street staged a colourful party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in style.

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th May 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read

The folk of Galloway Road decked the street with red, white and blue bunting, as well as Union flags, and even crowned their own street king and queen – residents Dave and Susan Pearce.

Dave was handed the crown by Christine Riley, who had received the purple and gold head piece as the street’s longest established resident last year, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-Gazette reporter Dave and wife Sue are the street’s second-longest established residents.

The street party on Galloway Road, Fleetwood, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles IIIThe street party on Galloway Road, Fleetwood, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III
The street party on Galloway Road, Fleetwood, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III
Most Popular

The party was organised by a special street party committee and the event included a bouncy castle, children’s football, karaoke and a throw-the-sponge stocks, as well as food for all.

Resident Adam Diver, one of the organisers of the party, said: “It’s been brilliant for all of us in the street to celebrate this historic occasion together – we all chipped in.”

Hide Ad
Sue Pearce with husband Dave, who had the purple and gold crown bestowed on him as the street's second- longest established resident.Sue Pearce with husband Dave, who had the purple and gold crown bestowed on him as the street's second- longest established resident.
Sue Pearce with husband Dave, who had the purple and gold crown bestowed on him as the street's second- longest established resident.
Hide Ad
Residents on Fleetwood's Galloway Road relax and enjoy the street party celebrating the King's CoronationResidents on Fleetwood's Galloway Road relax and enjoy the street party celebrating the King's Coronation
Residents on Fleetwood's Galloway Road relax and enjoy the street party celebrating the King's Coronation
Related topics:Charles IIICoronationResidentsFleetwoodDaveQueen