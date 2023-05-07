Residents on this Fleetwood street all chipped in for unforgettable street party to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III
Residents on a Fleetwood street staged a colourful party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in style.
The folk of Galloway Road decked the street with red, white and blue bunting, as well as Union flags, and even crowned their own street king and queen – residents Dave and Susan Pearce.
Dave was handed the crown by Christine Riley, who had received the purple and gold head piece as the street’s longest established resident last year, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Ex-Gazette reporter Dave and wife Sue are the street’s second-longest established residents.
The party was organised by a special street party committee and the event included a bouncy castle, children’s football, karaoke and a throw-the-sponge stocks, as well as food for all.
Resident Adam Diver, one of the organisers of the party, said: “It’s been brilliant for all of us in the street to celebrate this historic occasion together – we all chipped in.”