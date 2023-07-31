Applicants Transcend Care applied to change the use of a detached four-bedroom house on Dovestone Drive into a home for a maximum of two children, with three carers – two sleeping overnight and working on a rota basis.

In a planning statement for Transcend Care, planning consultants Rose Consulting said: “The company’s business model aims to provide accommodation for children, aged 8-18, with a range of learning difficulties or other needs and

challenges.

Dovestone Drive, Poulton

"The application is to ensure that the property acquired will meet planning requirements, necessary to achieve Ofsted registration.”

The scheme drew more than 100 objections but was approved by Wyre’s planning committee on July 5.

One resident, who has two young children, said: “When our neighbours sold this house the buyer gave them no indication of what the plans were, other than it was being sold to a business.

"Even the planning application gave no clue to what it was going to be and there was no consultation – it was done by stealth.

"The applicant was not even successful in obtaining a certificate of lawfulness to operate the home.

"We understand the children here will have behavioural difficulties and we are concerned because we have elderly people and very young children on our estate.

“With all the objections raising concerns about the impact of this application on local people, and the objections from our councillors and MP, we were really frustrated when this thing got the go ahead at the planning committee meeting.

"It makes you wonder what the point is of bothering to use the planning portal to raise an objection.

"Blackpool Council seems to be getting tough on these things but there seems to be nothing anyone can do in Wyre.”

Wyre councillor Lesley McKay, County councillor Alf Clempson and Wyre and Preston North MP, Ben Wallace, all raised objections.

Coun Clempson said: “From a traffic road infrastructure viewpoint, I will object to any application that adds extra traffic to Poulton.

"The town is at saturation point in terms of traffic, and even this application will add to that.”

In support of the plans, Rose Consulting added: “The purpose of the home would be to support the children to build their confidence, help them in developing life skills and prepare them for life

when they leave the home to fend for themselves.

"This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.”