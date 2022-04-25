Animal centre manager Hannah Kirrane said: “She is such a sweet girl who has a playful and very affectionate nature. She can be a little bit nervous at first however once she has built trust with you, she will be your best friend! We don’t think Kara has seen much of the outside world in her previous home so she would benefit from further training and socialising which will help her settle and build confidence. Kara is happy to walk with other dogs but can be very mixed in her reactions to certain ones, more so if they enter her personal space. So for that reason, we are looking at rehoming Kara as an only pet."