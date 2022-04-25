She is a four-year-old bull breed cross and has had a few issues with her ears which are now, thankfully, being managed to make her more comfortable.
Animal centre manager Hannah Kirrane said: “She is such a sweet girl who has a playful and very affectionate nature. She can be a little bit nervous at first however once she has built trust with you, she will be your best friend! We don’t think Kara has seen much of the outside world in her previous home so she would benefit from further training and socialising which will help her settle and build confidence. Kara is happy to walk with other dogs but can be very mixed in her reactions to certain ones, more so if they enter her personal space. So for that reason, we are looking at rehoming Kara as an only pet."
Kara’s ear treatment will need to continue in her new home involving a regular steroid spiked ear cleaner.
Previous dog experience is essential with larger breeds. Kara is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea'd, wormed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is £180.
The centre cares for dogs, cats and a range of small animals. At the centres most busiest, there can be more than 100 animals in their care prioritising the victims of cruelty, neglect and suffering.
To find out more call The RSPCA’s Longview Animal Centre on (01253) 703000.