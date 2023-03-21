News you can trust since 1873
Renaissance plan for toilets at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

The toilets in the Renaissance Room at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens could be set for a renaissance of their own.

By Tony Durkin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

Management at the venue has applied to Blackpool Cou ncil

to make alterations to the Renaissance restaurant toilets.

The planned changes include the removal of boarding from walls to expose original tiles, replacement of existing sinks with art deco period pedestals and wall mirrors as well as replacement of existing toilet cubicles.

The Renaissance Room at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
The Renaissance Room at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
The Renaissance Room at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
Additional alterations to the gents’ toilets would include the reinstatement of urinals, the addition of an extra toilet cubicle and the relocation of sinks in the existing foyer/cloakroom.

The Renaissance Room is a multi-purpose room within the Winter Gardens complex and one of the smaller venues it has to offer.

It is typically used as a dining room, as well as a reception area if utilised as part of a multi-venue setup.

Consultation on the plans runs until April 13, with council planners to decide on a date to be set after that.

