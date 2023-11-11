Remembrance weekend ceremonies across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Remembrance weekend will take place on Saturday November 11, and Sunday November 12, with ceremonies taking place across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Blackpool

On Sunday, November 12 at the Blackpool War Memorial there will be the two minutes silence, a service and wreath laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country followed by a parade. Below are the planned timings:

10.00am to 10.30am – Parade contingents gather (invited and pre-registered groups only)

10.40am – Civic procession from the Town Hall to the War Memorial10.55am – Service commences11.00am – Two minute silence11.05am – Wreath laying by civic party, dignitaries, and parading contingents only11.30am – Service end and parade forms up11.45am – Parade begins12.15pm – Parade ends

Wyre Council

A number of Remembrance weekend processions, parades and services will be taking place in the Wyre borough this year.

Leader of Wyre Council Councillor, Michael Vincent, said: “It is an honour to gather together on Remembrance Sunday and have the opportunity to offer our deepest respect and express our eternal gratitude to our veterans past and present.

“Please join us at one of the services to join in and pay your respects.”

Thornton-Cleveleys

A service will take place on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, Four Lane Ends, with those attending asked to assemble at the Thornton Little Theatre at 10:15am. Leader of Wyre Council, Councillor, Michael Vincent will be in attendance and lay the council’s wreath on behalf of the Mayor.

On Remembrance Sunday, free parking will be offered between 8am and 2pm on Wheatsheaf Way car park in Poulton, FY6 7TB; High Street car park in Garstang, PR3 1EB; and Albert Street car park in Fleetwood, FY7 6AH.

Poulton-le-Flyde

A service will take place at the War Memorial, Market Place, with those attending asked to assemble at the Old Town Hall at 10:45am on Remembrance Sunday. The Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Julie Robinson, and consort will be in attendance at this service, alongside Councillor, Peter Le Marinel, the Youth Mayor for Wyre, and Lieutenant Colonel, Richard Beatson DL.

Bilsborrow

A parade will assemble at the War Memorial in Bilsborrow at the Village Hall at 10:15am on Saturday 11 November. Wyre Councillor, Peter Cartridge, will also be in attendance to lay the wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Fleetwood

A parade will assemble at 10am at The King’s Own Club, Adelaide Street, with the full parade assembling at the top of Warrenhurst Road at 10:30am on Remembrance Sunday. The Deputy Mayor, Councillor, Sue Catterall, and consort will be in attendance alongside the Chief Executive Officer of Wyre Council.

Garstang

A procession will assemble at 9am at the High Street Car Park for a parade to St. Thomas’ Church for the service at 9:30am on Remembrance Sunday. Following this will be a further parade to complete the wreath-laying ceremony at the Croston Road War Memorial at 10:45am. Councillor, Alice Collinson, will be in attendance to lay the wreath on behalf of the Mayor.

Preesall

