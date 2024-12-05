Sam Dodd was just 18 years old when his life was tragically cut short in July due to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

A beloved member of the Garstang community, his sudden passing sent ripples of shock and grief throughout the area.

On Tuesday, July 16, the lives of everyone who knew and loved Garstang teenager Sam Dodd changed forever.

Sam had gone to bed the night before just like any other Monday - he’d taken snacks up to bed and was chatting with friends on Snapchat just like any other 18-year-old would have been doing that night.

The following morning, Sam’s dad, Paul, went in to wake Sam up to go to work with him but Sam didn’t respond.

Anyone who has or has had a teenager knows that this is normal, and Paul asked Sam’s mum, Deborah, to go and wake him up. That’s when everything changed forever.

Sam was unresponsive in bed, no pulse and not breathing.

His parents quickly called 999 and commenced CPR on their own son. Paul went to get a defibrillator which was close by, while Deborah continued CPR.

Five paramedics arrived very quickly, and Sam was rushed to resus at the Royal Preston Hospital where he was put on life support while the doctors, nurses and consultants carried out tests on Sam.

As the family sat by Sam’s bedside, they given to worst possible news – the medics did not think that Sam would regain consciousness, but they would carry out further tests.

His family - mum Deborah, dad Paul, brothers Lucas and Alex, sister Ceri, as well as grandparents Terry, Lorraine and Judy, aunt Angela, uncle James, cousin Emma, Alex and Ceri’s partners Isabell and Oscar, close family friends Lisa, Jill, Jonny, Jake, Mark and Paula remained by Sam’s side whilst tests were carried out.

But on Thursday July 18, Sam’s amazing parents had to make the decision that no parent should ever have to make - to to turn off Sam’s life support. There was nothing that the fabulous medical team could do to help Sam survive what had happened to him.

The teenager passed away peacefully at The Royal Preston Hospital at 14.32 that afternoon, and never regained consciousness.

The family of Sam Dodd believe no one should have to go thorough what they have experienced.

This is something that you read about, you never expect it to happen to your family, but they want to make people aware that it can.

Sam’s parents and family are trying to get the message over that this can happen to anyone at anytime without warning. From the outside, Sam was a fit and healthy young man with his whole life ahead of him.

There were no signs that he could be taken from his family so quickly and cruelly. All physical testing carried out following Sam’s death indicated that his heart was healthy.

No parents should ever have to bury their child.

The outpouring of messages, condolences, and shared memories that followed offered a glimpse into how deeply Sam had touched the lives of those around him. For his parents, Deborah and Paul, as well as his siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and extended family, these heartfelt tributes were a source of comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

Sam was a passionate supporter of Borussia Dortmund Football Club in Germany, and his love for the team inspired a black-and-yellow theme in the days following his passing.

This tribute, accompanied by symbols of butterflies and flowers in Dortmund’s signature colours, reflected his vibrant personality and the joy he brought to those who knew him. Known as a warm and affectionate "hugger," Sam’s trademark hugs - given freely and often - were a testament to his open and loving nature.

Having recently passed his driving test, Sam had just begun to experience the independence that comes with young adulthood. He was studying at Lancaster & Morecambe College and eagerly looking forward to the future before his untimely passing.

In response to Sam’s passing, his family have chosen to support the work of a local charity, The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund – CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), founded by Paula and Barry Hesmondhalgh.

This charity holds a special place in the Garstang community, promoting heart screenings and awareness to help prevent similar tragedies.

Matthew Hesmondhalgh, like Sam, passed away from SADS in August 2011 at the age of 22. His parents have dedicated themselves to providing life-saving heart screenings in the local area through their charity work.

Donations collected at Sam’s funeral in August marked the beginning of an ongoing effort to support this vital cause. Community members have since organised events in Sam’s name to raise awareness and funds for the charity, ensuring that his memory contributes to saving lives.

The team at The Wheatsheaf Pub in Garstang, where Sam worked, has decided to hold a music event in Sam’s memory to raise funds for the charity on Saturday, December 14.

The 12-hour music event will involve some amazing artists from the local area, and the full schedule can be found on Facebook by checking out The Wheatsheaf Garstang’s page.

There will also be a raffle and an auction with some amazing prizes available; people can buy raffle tickets directly from The Wheatsheaf, from Focus Hair Studio in Catterall or by messaging James Davey or Angela Davey on Facebook.

You can also place bids for the auction prizes via the Facebook page, just look at the pinned post to see how the auction will work.

The family wishes to say a heartfelt thankyou to Jacques Lelliott, the landlord at The Wheatsheaf, Jacques mum, Michelle Whiting and Emily Maiden, who has been instrumental in arranging and organising this event, publicising it and visiting local business to ask for raffle prizes.

They also wish to thank John Clifton and Gary Cross for their hard work and dedication to this event over the past few weeks.

A spokesman for the family said: "We, as a family, have been overwhelmed by the support we have received since Sam’s passing, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. It’s meant a lot to all of us.

"Sam Dodd will never be forgotten. His warmth, kindness, and zest for life continue to inspire everyone who knew him. Through the support of The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund, his memory carries forward a mission to help others – and that’s something Sam would be proud of."

Along with the people already named in this article, Sam also leaves behind two young cousins, Isla and Amelie, aged just 8 and 5.

The spokesman added: "As a family we will continue to talk about Sam to ensure that their memories of a special cousin never fade.

"In honouring Sam, his family and the Garstang community hope to prevent future tragedies and provide life-saving opportunities to others. It is a fitting tribute to a young man who gave so much love to the world around him."

Alex and Isabell recently got married and they added some fitting tributes to Sam to ensure that he was remembered on their special day.

So when you go to bed tonight, hug your family, take those pictures even if you don’t look or feel great, make memories that you will have forever and don’t worry about a filter. One day, you might need those memories.