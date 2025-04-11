Release date revealed for Freddie Flintoff's new Disney+ documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The release date has been revealed for a new Disney+ documentary all about Lancashire star Freddie Flintoff.

Preston born cricket turned TV star Freddie Flintoff will appear in new Disney +documentary all about his Top Gear crash. Credit: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

Back in November, it was announced that the streaming site Disney+ was working on an exclusive documentary with the former England cricket star turned TV presenter Freddie.

Although the premise for the show had been hinted out, no more news as to when viewers could expect to see the documentary has been released until today.

So take a look below at everything we know so far.

What will the documentary be about?

Named Flintoff, the film will look at the impact of the 47-year-old’s serious car crash while filming BBC motoring show Top Gear in 2022 at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey , as well as his career prior to the event which saw him win two Ashes series.

The documentary - directed by John Dower - will also show the Preston-born star's return to cricket after the crash.

When will it air?

The new Disney+ documentary is to air for the first time on Friday, April 25 .

What has been said about the documenatary?

Speaking about the 90-minute film, Freddie said: "Cricket's always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

"Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I've faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."