Refurbishment work starts at Ashton Gardens, St Annes

Fylde Council is undertaking a series of planned works which includes the repair, replacement and addition of lighting throughout Ashton Gardens, St Annes.

The work, at a cost of some £25,000 is part of a Fylde-wide parks improvement programme costing the council £141,000.

Once completed, the metal lighting columns at Ashton Gardens will be re-painted alongside other metalwork structures in the Gardens.

Claning of the Grade II-listed war memorial is part of the refurbishment programme at Ashton Gardens

The stone gate piers at the entrance to the rose garden have been cleaned and two new lampposts will be installed adjacent to the garden to illuminate the area at night making the area safer for the general public.

The garden will also be rejuvenated with additional planting and further to completing additional planting of coastal-friendly tree species this winter, a second phase of planting will take place around the gardens and lake areas.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the tourism and leisure committee, said: “I’m very pleased to see these essential works being carried out to restore Ashton Gardens to its former glory, while improving safety for the park’s users.”

