Recycled plastics and community spirit: how one Wyre town are reusing old bottles to deck the streets this Christmas

Community groups and residents came together in Cleveleys on Monday November 25, in their efforts to reuse plastics to create a festive atmosphere in the coastal town.

Eager volunteers used old plastic bottles, paper and pine cones to create the recycled decorations at Cleveleys community centre on Kensington Road, in a bid to make the town sparkle this Christmas.

Jane Littlewood, chairman of Cleveleys Coastal Community Group, with a wreath made from recycled pine cones.

Makeshift snowflakes were created from the base of the bottles and strung onto garlands, and woodland materials were sprayed with fake snow and transformed into Rudolph faces.

Jane Littlewood, chairman of Cleveleys Coastal Community Team, said: "It was an idea originally borne out of doing something cheap that we could do as a community without needing endless permissions and consents.

"We're doing it without buying more plastic to add to the endless rubbish that Christmas creates.

"It might not be perfectly green this year, but it's 100% better than the alternative."

Volunteers joined at Cleveleys community centre to transform the town centre.

Using recycled materials was a good base to build on in subsequent years, Jane said.

With decorations made, the community are now asking for other volunteers to join in with the fun and help to display them around the town centre.

To help with the decorating, meet at the Clock Tower on Victoria Road West from 10am on Monday December 2.