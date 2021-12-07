Record Santa Dash in Blackpool raises £35k for Brian House

A total of 2,000 santas took part in this year's Santa Dash

Blackpool Santa Dash returned on Sunday, where the runners turned the town’s promenade into a sea of red as they ran, jogged and

walked around two miles from The Sandcastle to Manchester Square and back, all in the name of charity.

The record event is expected to have raised at least £35,000 for Brian House – the Fylde coast’s only children’s hospice.

Santa Dash is organised by the hospice to raise money to provide specialist care for the most fragile children in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre and their families.

The hospice’s Events Manager, Kirsty Miller, said: “On a crisp winter’s morning, it was absolutely fantastic to see so many people dressed up in their Santa suits and dashing up

and down the prom to support their local children’s hospice.

“Santa Dash is a firm favourite with our supporters as it truly kicks off Christmas, and we really missed seeing them in 2020 as the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We worked hard to ensure this event, like all of others this year, were Covid-secure, and it was just wonderful to see all of our Santas enjoying themselves in this very festive event and

raising such an incredible amount of money for our outstanding children’s hospice.”

Assistant Clinical Director, Lisa Barlow, said every penny raised would help to provide exceptional hospice care to local children, whether there were in the Bispham-based

hospice, or in their own home.

She added: “It is amazing that so many people took part in the very festive and fun event to help us support some of the most poorly children and their families in Blackpool, Fylde and

Wyre.

“With the support from people who take part in our events, our nurses and health care support workers can care for children with very challenging life-limiting and life-threatening

conditions and those who are at the end of their loves.

"The support they give helps to relieve the pressures on their families, while helping to create memories and supporting these truly

remarkable children to play and have fun, as all children should.

“A huge thank you to every single one of our Santas, and their little four-legged helpers, for taking part, and the incredible volunteers who helped to make this event the huge success it