Record referrals for support as families continue to struggle across Blackpool and Fylde Coast

The Salvation Army in Blackpool has provided a record number of families with Christmas presents this year, giving welcome relief to people struggling.

Volunteers from The Salvation Army, local fire service and Salvation Army hostel in Fleetwood, George Williams House, supported the sorting and packing of thousands of presents for children

Over 2,500 children, young people and vulnerable adults had a Christmas to remember thanks to generous donations from the local community to the church and charity’s present appeal which saw a dramatic increase in families coming to them for help from the year before.

The church and community centre, located on Raikes Parade in the town, exceeded last year’s appeal figures of 2,400 and struggled to keep up with demand from social workers, schools and health workers all working to support children and vulnerable adults whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Captain Naomi Clifton, joint leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “We have seen over this last year that people are depending more and more on charity to help get them through day-to-day life with many living hand to mouth. Low paid jobs, increased bills and food prices and the ongoing cost of living crisis are all factors that affect many within our town.

“In the challenging times that everyone is facing, we have witnessed the sad truth that people who once could manage to live are now struggling to make ends meet, finding themselves in difficult situations. The generosity and support we have received to help us support those children and adults that otherwise would have no presents has shown a new level of community compassion and has put smiles on the faces of thousands of children, and many more family members.

“It is a wonderful feeling and amazing to see and be a part of, but the stark reality is that people need this support as they are struggling, they have lost hope and they are in desperate need of kindness and support. We expect this to only continue as people face challenges like they have never before.

“To the members of our community who have generously supported our Christmas present appeal or have made financial donations, we give our sincerest thanks for the difference you have made to families who needed a helping hand.”

The Salvation Army will continue to support some of the families it helped at Christmas as well as the homeless community and people who find themselves going through times of crisis throughout Blackpool.

You can support the work of The Salvation Army in Blackpool via donations to the Just Giving fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-salvation-army-blackpool.