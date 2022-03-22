The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment Association Fleetwood and District Branch made the presentations during its AGM at the Kings Own Old Comrades Club on Adelaide Street, Fleetwood.

The Sea Cadets, the Army Cadets and the Air Force Cadets had been asked by the Association to nominate a cadet who had demonstrated commitment, teamwork and achievement.

Norman Gallagher, president of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Association, with Corporal Kaydon Harwood of Fleetwood Air Forces Cadets.

Norman Gallagher, president of the Association, presented each cadet with a personal gift of £20, a glass trophy and a larger shield for each cadet’s unit.

Proudly receiving the awards were Leading Cadet Adam Newby (Sea Cadets), Corporal Ellis Heslop (Army Cadets) and Corporal Kaydon Harwood (Air Forces Cadets).

A spokesman for the Association said: “The qualities of commitment, teamwork and leadership are all commendable attributes and we are pleased to be able to give recognition to these young cadets who have demonstrated them.

"We are proud to support the town’s cadet units and this is one way we are able to do that.”

Norman Gallagher, president of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Association, with Leading Cadet Adam Newby of Fleetwood Sea Cadets.

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment Association Fleetwood and District Branch meets at the Old Comrades Club, Fleetwood at 11am on the third Sunday each month.

The association is open to serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces, Merchant Navy, members of the emergency services including the RNLI, cadet forces over the age of 18.

New member are more than welcome to join the association.

For further information please contact the Association chairman Joe Parkinson on 07908 018655.