News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Rebellion Festival 2023 - Fans are all saying the same thing about UK's biggest punk festival in Blackpool

As the biggest annual punk festival in the UK is in full swing, we went to ask the fans what have been the highlights so far.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Aug 2023, 19:50 BST- 1 min read

St John’s Square is packed with colourful revellers enjoying pre-gig drinks in the Saturday afternoon rain.

Buskers and street musicians make the most of the alternative footfall – one guitarist has set up shelter under the Vintro entrance across from the main venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little John Guelfi, who visits from Camden every year, said: “The Blackpool people are so welcoming – such a small town with an open mind. I stick outside because I know all of the bands and I thought I’m adding more by doing this than by just being a part of the audience.”

Some of the punks at Rebellion Festival. Right: Little John Guelfi, street punk musician.Some of the punks at Rebellion Festival. Right: Little John Guelfi, street punk musician.
Some of the punks at Rebellion Festival. Right: Little John Guelfi, street punk musician.
Most Popular

Punk fans of all ages say it’s a really friendly atmosphere and it feels like being with family.

Read More
19 photos of punks by Belgian photographer Joel Lambert

And while some are there to discover new music, most have their favourites that they are there to see.

One festival-goer said “So far we’ve seen Exploited and Crass. We’re definitely seeing the Meteors.”

Hide Ad

Some said they were there to see New Model Army – including a group who had come from Scotland.

Gaye Bikers On Acid and Bad Manners were also mentioned.

Julie said: "I’ve seen Bad Manners quite a few times. Last time we came we saw The Stranglers outside the Tower.”

Watch the full video above.

Related topics:Blackpool