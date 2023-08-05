St John’s Square is packed with colourful revellers enjoying pre-gig drinks in the Saturday afternoon rain.

Buskers and street musicians make the most of the alternative footfall – one guitarist has set up shelter under the Vintro entrance across from the main venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little John Guelfi, who visits from Camden every year, said: “The Blackpool people are so welcoming – such a small town with an open mind. I stick outside because I know all of the bands and I thought I’m adding more by doing this than by just being a part of the audience.”

Some of the punks at Rebellion Festival. Right: Little John Guelfi, street punk musician.

Punk fans of all ages say it’s a really friendly atmosphere and it feels like being with family.

And while some are there to discover new music, most have their favourites that they are there to see.

One festival-goer said “So far we’ve seen Exploited and Crass. We’re definitely seeing the Meteors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some said they were there to see New Model Army – including a group who had come from Scotland.

Gaye Bikers On Acid and Bad Manners were also mentioned.

Julie said: "I’ve seen Bad Manners quite a few times. Last time we came we saw The Stranglers outside the Tower.”