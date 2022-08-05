This internationally-recognised festival was first held in 1996 and was formerly called Holidays in the Sun and the Wasted Festival before becoming established under its current name.

It’s a dream ticket for fans of punk rock but the festival covers a broad church and this year’s expanded bill includes electro legend Gary Numan, folk rocker and activist Billy Bragg and veteran space rockers Hawkwind.

After missing 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, it returned in a much reduced format last year but is back to its full glory this week, bigger than ever.

The festival began on Thursday and continues until Sunday. It is based in and around the Winter Gardens complex and features no less than seven stages.

