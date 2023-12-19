Real donkey joins in with Brunswick community Christmas light switch-on event
Children from the Boys & Girls Club, at Blackpool Central Community Hub were delighted when the real life animal turned up for their festive switch-on event, last Friday (15 Dec).
A donkey brought festive joy a community Christmas gathering.
Paddy the donkey met excited youngsters in the Gorton Street Community Garden, for a bit of Nativity-themed magic.
Santa also stopped by on his sleigh, with presents for all the children.
Pictured is Breanna Iceton, aged 9.