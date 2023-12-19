News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Real donkey joins in with Brunswick community Christmas light switch-on event

Children from the Boys & Girls Club, at Blackpool Central Community Hub were delighted when the real life animal turned up for their festive switch-on event, last Friday (15 Dec).

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:17 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A donkey brought festive joy a community Christmas gathering.

Children from the Boys & Girls Club, at Blackpool Central Community Hub were delighted when the real life animal turned up for their festive switch-on event, last Friday (15 Dec).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paddy the donkey met excited youngsters in the Gorton Street Community Garden, for a bit of Nativity-themed magic.

Santa also stopped by on his sleigh, with presents for all the children.

Pictured is Breanna Iceton, aged 9.

Related topics:Community