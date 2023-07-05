News you can trust since 1873
Readers pay tribute to their NHS heroes to mark 75th anniversary

As the NHS turns 75 today (Wednesday), we asked you on the Gazette Facebook to give a shout out to your unsung heroes.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

Here is what a selection of readers said:

Alison Prowse: “Blackpool Victoria oncology department.”

David Edge: “Mark Kirton never missed a days work. Always a professional and someone NHS can be proud of.”

Readers have paid tribute to NHS workers as it marks its 75th anniversary today (Wednesday)Readers have paid tribute to NHS workers as it marks its 75th anniversary today (Wednesday)
Joanne Pyper: “Georgia Yates Shell Pyper use do an amazing job.”

Mary Gill: “The NHS workers at the hospitals are amazing.”

Shirley Cain: “Thank you.”

Others that were thanked included:

Gemma Sykes.

Zoë Jackson.

Molly Hope.

Ellie-Jade Fearon.

Kelly Smith.

Ellie Farrell.

Kara.

Lauren Bradley.

