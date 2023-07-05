Readers pay tribute to their NHS heroes to mark 75th anniversary
As the NHS turns 75 today (Wednesday), we asked you on the Gazette Facebook to give a shout out to your unsung heroes.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Here is what a selection of readers said:
Alison Prowse: “Blackpool Victoria oncology department.”
David Edge: “Mark Kirton never missed a days work. Always a professional and someone NHS can be proud of.”
Joanne Pyper: “Georgia Yates Shell Pyper use do an amazing job.”
Mary Gill: “The NHS workers at the hospitals are amazing.”
Shirley Cain: “Thank you.”
Others that were thanked included:
Gemma Sykes.
Zoë Jackson.
Molly Hope.
Ellie-Jade Fearon.
Kelly Smith.
Ellie Farrell.
Kara.
Lauren Bradley.