Re-creation of historic day following Fylde sea tragedy raises £5,000 for RNLI

The Mexico disaster, which took place 135 years ago this December, remains the greatest loss of life of lifeboat crew in RNLI history.

A total of 27 volunteers perished that stormy night, many if them from Lytham and St Annes, in trying to rescue the German Mexico barque craft in the sea between Fylde and Southport.

The tragedy inspired the world’s first charity street collection in Manchester in 1891, and 130 years on, crowds flocked to the city’s St Ann’s Square today to witness the re-creation of that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic first street collection was re-created - 130 years on

It featured a parade of bands, floats and lifeboats through the streets of Manchester and raised more than £5,000.

A modern Atlantic 85 lifeboat was brought into the city centre and RNLI crews and lifeguards met members of the public and talked about their roles in saving lives at sea.

Event organiser and RNLI community manager Sophie Wood said: “We ere truly overwhelmed by the response to the event in Manchester.

The Lytham St Anne Shanty Crew performed at the event

“Our crews wouldn’t be able to continue saving lives if it weren’t for the generosity of the public and Manchester has proved more than ever today that the city has a huge heart.

“The world’s first street collection really did change the face of fundraising forever and it’s humbling to know that that world-first was in aid of the RNLI and the format is still as successful today as it was then.”

The 135th anniversary of the Mexico disaster is being commemorated with an exhibition at Lytham Heritage Centre which opens on Tuesday, October 12 and runs until Sunday, November 28.

The exhibition features artistic depictions of the disaster and a wealth of information about what happened on that fateful night and is free the browse at the Centre, in Henry Street, open 10am to 4pm Tuesdays to Sundays with donations welcome.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.