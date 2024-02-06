Rave Kidz Weekender takes over Blackpool Norbreck Castle for family friendly event with top dance DJs
A huge family-friendly rave is coming to Blackpool this weekend, where kids aged 4+ can enjoy sets from some of the top dance DJs inside Norbreck Castle.
The 'crazy' 2-day party will feature music from well-known DJs including Andy Whitby, Klubfiller and Amber D.
The event, held on 10 - 11 Feb, is recommended for children over 4 years old, although younger kids can attend if they have an older sibling.
The Rave Kidz motto is 'the family that raves together stays together', and ravers can also enjoy UV facepainting, candyfloss, meet and greets and a laser show.
It was originally scheduled to be held in at Pontins in Southport but after their sudden closure of the site it was moved to Blackpool's Norbreck Castle.