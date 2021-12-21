Tony Ford with his award from North West In Bloom

Railway man Tony wins Blooming prestigious award - and here's why, in pictures

Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership, has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to Britain in Bloom North West throughout 2021.

By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:30 pm

The former St Annes town mayor took the 2021 Award for Outstanding Contribution to Britain in Bloom NW for his involvement and enthusiasm in supporting volunteers at stations along the South Fylde Line - and our pictures show why he took the prize..

He has long been passionate about stations looking their best - and among Tony’s ideas which helped earn the award were Christmas trees created from scrap pallets to decorate the stations.

They were introduced last year, with businesses, friends and families joining in to shape the trees and add decorations, and the trees are back in even greater numbers for this year’s festive season.

“It’s lovely to be given such an unexpected pat on the back,” said Tony

1.

St Annes station looking delightful.

2.

The pallet trees set up to decorate stations for the festive season.

3.

Tony (centre) and fellow volunteers hard at work getting the pallet trees in place.

4.

The blooms are complemented by general smartening of the stations

